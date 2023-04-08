AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seeking to pardon a U.S. Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of an armed protester during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. On Saturday, Abbott tweeted that because he can only take action on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles he is asking the board to recommend a pardon and to expedite his request. Sgt. Daniel Perry was convicted Friday by a Travis County jury of fatally shooting 28-year-old Garrett Foster during a protest in Austin. A phone call to the county district attorney’s office on Saturday was not answered.

