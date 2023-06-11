PLAINVIEW, Texas (AP) — Texas prison officials say a 22-year-old inmate was captured about 250 miles from the prison he had escaped from hours earlier after climbing over a fence. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Trent Thompson had last been seen at the Formby Unit in Plainview about 11:14 p.m. Saturday. He was captured about 11:15 a.m. Sunday in Coleman, located southeast of Plainview. The Department of Criminal Justice said that Thompson had been convicted of three counts of aggravated robbery and a count of aggravated assault on a public servant. Prison officials said Sunday that he will now face felony escape charges.

