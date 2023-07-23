EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has escalated measures to keep migrants from entering the U.S. The Republican is pushing legal boundaries along the border with Mexico to install razor wire, deploy massive buoys on the Rio Grande and bulldoze border islands in the river. Abbott has used disaster declarations as the legal bedrock for his measures. Now blowback over the tactics is widening, including from within Texas. A state trooper’s account of officers denying migrants water in summer heat and razor wire leaving asylum-seekers bloodied has prompted new criticism. Mexico’s government, the Biden administration and local landowners are pushing back.

By VALERIE GONZALEZ and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press

