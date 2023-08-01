FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A Texas police department says it’s reviewing errors made by its officers who stopped what they mistakenly suspected was a stolen car and held an innocent Black family at gunpoint. Body camera video released by the Frisco Police Department shows the car’s driver sobbing after officers with guns drawn order her to walk backwards with her hands raised. She tells them: “This is scaring the hell out of me.” Also in the car were the woman’s husband, their son and a nephew. Officers determined during the traffic stop that they had mistakenly called in the car’s license plate as an Arizona tag. It was registered in Arkansas. Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said he has apologized to the family.

