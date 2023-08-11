DALLAS (AP) — The state of Texas is questioning the legal rights of an “unborn child” in arguing against a lawsuit brought by a state prison guard who says she had a stillborn baby because of working conditions. She says prison officials refused to let her leave work for more than two hours after she began feeling intense pains that she believed were signs of early labor. The argument from the Texas attorney general’s office appears to be in tension with positions it has previously taken in defending state laws. The agency did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Its claims came in court filings arguing against a federal lawsuit brough last year by Salia Issa.

