HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman has been charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington and a congresswoman. Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, is charged in U.S. District Court in Houston with making a threatening phone call on Aug. 5 to the chambers of U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. A court affidavit says the caller threatened to kill Chutkan and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Court records show Shry is represented by the Houston public defender’s office, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

