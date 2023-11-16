AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman convicted of murder in the shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas faces up to life in prison when sentenced in a case that led investigators on a 43-day international search to find her. Kaitlin Armstrong, 35, was convicted Thursday and jurors are expected to resume deliberating her sentence Friday. Prosecutors say Armstrong gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage in May 2022. Armstrong then fled to Costa Rica where prosecutors say she had plastic surgery to change her appearance. Jurors deliberated for about two hours after two weeks of testimony before delivering their verdict.

