JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thailand’s top diplomat says he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation. Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai is the only government official outside of Myanmar to have met Suu Kyi since the army seized power in 2021. He told his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that Suu Kyi was in good health when he met her Sunday. The military takeover and the crackdown on the armed resistance to it plunged Myanmar into deadly chaos, and ASEAN has been under pressure to address the crisis. Indonesia’s foreign minister said ASEAN would focus on its five-point peace plan, which is largely stalled.

By JIM GOMEZ and EDNA TARIGAN Associated Press

