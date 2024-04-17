BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand and New Zealand have vowed to boost economic cooperation with an aim to triple two-way trade by 2045, as the New Zealand leader visited Thailand for the first time in 11 years. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Bangkok on Tuesday and met with his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at the government house on Wednesday. They discussed trade, education, investment, visa arrangements, tourism, transnational crime and cybersecurity. Luxon said trade between the two sides has tripled since a free trade agreement was signed 20 years ago. The two leaders also said they looked forward to tariff-free entry for all Thai and New Zealand imports due to take effect Jan. 1.

