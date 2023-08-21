By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s populist Pheu Thai party says it plans to form a new government with an 11-party coalition that includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Parliament is expected to confirm the country’s 30th prime minister on Tuesday after a three-month stalemate following elections in May. Pheu Thai has been heavily criticized by some of its supporters for backtracking on a pre-election pledge not to join hands with pro-military parties. It defended the decision, saying it was necessary to break the political deadlock and seek reconciliation after decades of deep divisions.

