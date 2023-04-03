BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of would-be lawmakers in Thailand have begun the official registration process for the upcoming general election, a vote that will pit supporters of an exiled prime minister against the conservative political establishment and its allies in the military. Underscoring the political tensions, four protesters under the watchful eyes of two dozen police officers held up signs demanding changes to Article 112 of the constitution, which carries harsh penalties for defaming the country’s monarch. Prayuth Chan-ocha, the incumbent prime minister, recently joined a new party and needs its slate of candidates to perform strongly to bolster his bid to recapture the top spot. He first became prime minister in 2014 when as the army commander he led a coup ousting a civilian government.

