BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s divisive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred from prison to a hospital less than a day after he returned from an extended exile and started serving an 8-year sentence. He had returned to Thailand on the same day a party linked to him won a parliamentary vote to form a new government. Corrections officials said Thaksin had high blood pressure and low oxygen, he could not sleep and felt tightness in his chest. Doctors recommended he be transferred to prevent life-threatening risks.Hours after Thaksin’s return to Thailand, Pheu Thai party candidate Srettha Thavisin secured enough votes to become prime minister.Srettha is expected to receive a royal endorsement later Wednesday.

