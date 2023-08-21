By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

OLD TOWN, Maine (WMTW) — Police officers face many different types of situation, some more hazardous than others.

The Old Town Police Department shared body cam video this weekend of one of their officers helping a skunk in distress.

The encounter happened early in the morning on August 5 at the Dunkin’ drive-through in Old Town where a skunk had two cups stuck on its head.

Officer David Hilton can be seen getting out of his cruiser, getting gloves on, circling the animal and then very carefully flicking the cups off the skunk’s head.

The skunk is then seen running off, apparently sparing the officer what skunks are known for.

Hilton has only worked for the Old Town Police Department since April and had never seen a skunk before moving here from Georgia this spring.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



