NEW DELHI (AP) — The Afghan Embassy says it is permanently closing in New Delhi over challenges from the Indian government and a lack of diplomatic support. It said the decision announced Friday was already in effect from Thursday and follows the embassy’s earlier move to cease operations starting Oct. 1 due to the absence of a recognized government in Kabul. India has not recognized the Taliban government, which seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The Afghan embassy, which was run by staff appointed by the previous government in Kabul, said it made the decision due to pressure from the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control. There was no immediate comment by India’s External Affairs Ministry.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.