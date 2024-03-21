NEW YORK (AP) — The Broadway musical “Aladdin” is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and the Genies who have led it on tour and on Broadway are looking back. James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony Award in the role, says it “made me the actor I am today.” Marcus Martin, who is the Genie on a North American tour, says “This is a very special way to start my career.” And the current Genie on Broadway, Michael James Scott says he thinks he knows why the role is so enduring: “The Genie is love, light, laughter and people want to have that right now.”

