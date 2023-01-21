By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says in an Associated Press interview that she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America’s debt limit. But she says demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy. Yellen says she hasn’t yet spoken about the issue with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy himself hasn’t spelled out the spending cuts that he says are needed to put the U.S. government on a more sustainable financial path. The AP interview was conducted while Yellen was on a trip to Africa.