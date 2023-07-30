NEW YORK (AP) — A week later, the “Barbenheimer” boom has not abated. Seven days after Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” conspired to set box office records, the two films held unusually strongly in theaters. “Barbie” took in a massive $93 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. “Barbie,” the pink-infused pop sensation, has seen remarkably sustained business following its year-best $162 million opening. Ticket sales dipped only 43%. “Oppenheimer” again landed in second place with an estimated $46.2 million. It, too, held especially strong in its second weekend, decreasing just 44%. New release “Haunted Mansion” was easily overshadowed by the “Barbenheimer” blitz. The theme park adaptation debuted with $24 million domestically.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.