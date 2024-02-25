BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “The Bear” and “Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse” are among the early winners at the Producers Guild of America Awards. “The Bear” won the award for producer of comedy episodic television and “Spider-Man” won its animated movie award Sunday night. “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are among the nominees for the guild’s top prize to be handed out later in the show. That award has proven to be perhaps the best predictor of what will go on to win the Oscar for best picture. Career achievement awards have been handed out to producers Charles D. King and Gail Berman, and later in the show Martin Scorsese will be honored for his producing career.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.