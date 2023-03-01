By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — Exaggeration, misinformation and myth have always infected politics – even before social media took it to the extreme. Misconceptions take especially strong hold where U.S. presidents are concerned. The idea that George Washington had wooden teeth is a popular myth. Mount Vernon says Washington paid enslaved persons to have them removed for his dentures. And Richard Nixon wasn’t actually impeached. Myths about Jimmy Carter include the idea that Ronald Reagan freed the hostages in Iran — Carter’s negotiators did that. And while some called him an unabashed liberal, his record reflects a good-government policy wonk who described himself as conservative at times.