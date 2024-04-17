IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Chaplains of Idaho now have a new home. They will share an office with Heroes Defense in downtown Idaho Falls.

The office has a conference room, a space for first responders to eat, and a quiet room for them to meet with their Chaplain and decompress from a call.

“Being downtown is really critical. We’re centrally located to all of our first responder agencies,” Christa Trinchera, president of the Chaplains of Idaho, said. “They can get to us very easily and to be able to have a space that allows for a quiet room where they can decompress and meet with a chaplain, where they can take a meal break. We have snack bars for them to come in and grab something healthy or grab some junk food wherever they prefer and take a meal, break away from the public, away from the station, maybe clear their head before they go back on duty,” Trinchera said.

She added that as the region continues to grow and the need for chaplains continues to grow, they hope to have offices across the region.

“We are looking at expanding and having offices up and down Eastern Idaho. As we grow and expand, there will be a need for that. And so that is in our future growth plan,” Trinchera said.

The new office officially opened with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 6 p.m., which lasted until 8 p.m.