IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated a church building to the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket for a bigger distribution space.

The 17,389 square foot building will serve as the new location for the CFB. It is located 352 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls. They intend to use the building for food distribution, self-reliance education and other charitable purposes. The new building will give those in need a place to wait inside while they pick up food rather than waiting outside.

The building was previously used for church meetings and a mission office for the Idaho Falls, Idaho Mission. It was constructed in 1950 through church funds.

Ariel Jackson, Director of the Community Food Basket, expressed her gratitude for the donation. She says, “The need continues to grow at unprecedented rates challenging our ability to safely distribute food to those in greatest need. We are deeply appreciative for this remarkable gesture from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and we are grateful to the members of the local First Presbyterian Church who, for many years, have generously provided space for our current location.”