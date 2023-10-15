IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Clothesline Project is set to make a return to Idaho Falls for its third year, demonstrating its commitment to raising awareness about intimate violence. Hosted at University Place, this event is open to the public, welcoming survivors and honoring the memories of victims affected by intimate violence.

The Clothesline Project offers a platform for survivors who have experienced any form of intimate violence in their lives to come forward and design a t-shirt, expressing their unique stories through words and artwork. Victims’ families and friends are also encouraged to participate, emphasizing the importance of collective healing and support.

The community is warmly welcomed to attend this 3-day event at the Bennion Student Union Multipurpose Room at University Place in Idaho Falls. Those impacted by domestic violence are encouraged to design shirts for the clothesline on Tuesday, Oct.17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional opportunities to design shirts will be available on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a presentation and lunch at noon. The Clothesline will be open for viewing again on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., culminating with a special “Take Back the Night” March starting at 6 p.m.

“The purpose of the project is to shed light on a dark reality often hidden within our communities,” Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center executive director Teena McBride said. “By amplifying the voices of survivors, we can bring the truth into the light, enabling us to confront and address the underlying forces that perpetuate this destructive epidemic, all while honoring the strength and resilience of those who bravely share their stories.”

The concept of the Clothesline Project originated in Hyannis, Massachusetts, in 1990, driven by a startling revelation. During the same period when 58,000 soldiers lost their lives in the Vietnam War, 51,000 U.S. women were killed by individuals they trusted and loved. This shocking statistic propelled the creation of a program dedicated to exposing the issue of violence against women. Artist Rachel Carey-Harper envisioned displaying color-coded t-shirts on a public clothesline to draw attention to this critical issue.

Currently, there are an estimated 500 projects nationally and internationally, totaling approximately 50,000 to 60,000 shirts. These projects span across 41 states and 5 countries, illustrating the widespread impact of this grassroots movement.

The clothesline adorned with differently colored shirts serves multiple essential purposes. It serves as an educational tool, allowing visitors to understand the extent of the issue. Simultaneously, it acts as a healing tool for survivors and their support networks. By hanging a shirt on the line, they can symbolically release some of the pain tied to their experiences and move forward. Most importantly, it lets those suffering in silence realize they are not alone.

In collaboration with the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center (DVSAC), Idaho State University and various community partners, College of Eastern Idaho successfully hosted the inaugural Clothesline Project in October 2021. The turnout was overwhelming, with 30-40 shirts on display over a 3-day period. Many of these shirts were created by students and employees from CEI and ISU.

Different colors of shirts on display convey various forms of violence:

White: In memory of those lost to violence

Yellow: Survivor of physical assault/domestic violence

Red, Pink, Orange: Survivor of sexual abuse

Blue or Green: Survivor of childhood sexual abuse

Purple: Survivor of an attack due to sexual orientation

Brown or Gray: Survivor of emotional abuse

This year’s event is sponsored by DVSAC, Idaho State University, College of Eastern Idaho and University of Idaho.