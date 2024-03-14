By Lisa Valadez

March 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Cristina Project proudly announces its 4th Annual Give a Bag, Get A Bag Event, set to take place on Saturday, March 9th, 2024, at The Gonzalez Law Group, located at 7151 Office City Dr, Houston, TX 77087. This event holds special significance, as it honors the memory of Maria Cristina “Cris” Garza, whose commitment to altruism inspired her children to establish The Cristina Project (TCP) following her passing on February 18th, 2012. Renowned for her diverse philanthropic efforts, from organizing career days for at-risk students to providing support for cancer patients at MD Anderson, Cris’s legacy lives on through TCP’s dedicated service to communities.

This family-friendly Spring Break event, running from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, aims to introduce children to the importance of community service and charitable work. Participants will have the opportunity to decorate bags for the local non-profit organization, Kids Meals, Inc. Following their volunteer activities, children will receive their own tote bag filled with art supplies and snacks to enjoy during Spring Break. The event will be supported by students and staff from AAMA George I. Sanchez, who will be onsite to assist in facilitating the activities, reflecting TCP’s commitment to collaborative community involvement.

