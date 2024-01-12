LOS ANGELES (AP) — “We’re certified Fresh!!!!! Don’t miss out!” Benny Safdie posted in December on X, about his latest project with Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder. Attached to the post was a photo of the Rotten Tomatoes score for “The Curse,” an impressive 94% endorsement from critics who watched, next to a comparatively atrocious audience score of 35%. But the trio seemed to relish the unconventional success of their polarizing series ahead of its finale, which airs Friday on Showtime. Though the genre-bending series might come across as merely nonsensical, a closer look invites viewers into a poignant meditation on things like gentrification, guilt, religion and marriage.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.