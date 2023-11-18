POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time in school history, the Butte County Pirates are state champions in football. With Dillon Waymire and his family in the building Friday, Butte County knocked off the three-time defending champion Oakley Hornets 58-44 to win the 1AD1 title.

The Pirates played “Dilly Strong” throughout the night to defeat the back-to-back-to-back state champs, and the big swing of momentum that proved to be the difference came on the final play of the first half.

With four seconds left in the half, 4th-and-goal on the one-yard line, and Butte County ahead 28-22, Oakley fumbled the ball on a botched handoff. The loose ball was scooped up by Brody Westergard, who took it 95 yards to the house for a 14-point lead at the break, helping the Pirates win by 14.

That was one of Westergard’s five total touchdowns in a huge game for him.

Dillon Waymire came onto the field to celebrate with his teammates in the final seconds of the game. Just last Sunday, he was released from the hospital in Middleton after recovering from collapsing at a game due to a blood clot in his brain Sep. 29.

In a wonderful moment, he was able to celebrate with his teammates in Pocatello Friday and be the player to raise the first state football championship trophy in school history high in the air.