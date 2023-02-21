REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The week of Monday, Feb. 20 to Saturday, Feb. 25 is a large week for many of the Rexburg dining locations. The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a week of deals and discovery of the many places to eat within the city of Rexburg.

The chamber has nearly 20 restaurants participating in the rush week ,and many are offering side activities as well as deals for visitors to the many different restaurants.

For a list of the different participating restaurants and what deals they have to offer you can visit the Rexburg Chamber’s website here. Or if you want to find more information on the rush week you can visit the events Facebook page here.