ISTANBUL (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights says a United Nations judge was unlawfully jailed after he was arrested in Turkey following a coup attempt despite holding diplomatic immunity. Aydin Sefa Akay was working as a judge for the U.N. Criminal Tribunals Mechanism when he was detained at his home in Istanbul, the France-based court said Tuesday. He was among thousands of Turks rounded up following the failed military coup in 2016 in a clampdown on the group that Ankara had blamed for the attempted takeover. Akay remains in jail after he was convicted of terrorism in June 2017.

