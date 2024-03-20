BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have agreed to renew Ukraine’s import rates, which have been in place since shortly after Russia invaded while adding protective measures for agricultural products such as grain and honey to address the concerns of farmers across the 27-nation bloc. Farmers angry at red tape and competition from cheap imports have been vehemently protesting in recent weeks. Under the deal struck early Wednesday, the EU would renew its temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural imports. However, the deal comes with a safeguard: When imports of goods including eggs and oats reach a certain threshold, the regular tariff rates and quotas would be reintroduced. The deal now needs to be formally approved by both the Parliament and member countries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.