PHOENIX (AP) — A historic heat wave that turned the Southwest into a blast furnace throughout July is beginning to abate with late arriving monsoon rains. Forecasters expect that by Monday, people in metro Phoenix will begin seeing high temperatures under 110 degrees for the first time in a month. The high temperature in the desert city as of Friday has been at or above that mark for 29 consecutive days. Already this week the overnight low at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport fell under 90 for the first time in 16 days, allowing people some respite from the stifling heat.

