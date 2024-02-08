JERUSALEM (AP) — A small group of families of Israelis who are hostages of Hamas believes that only continued Israeli military pressure on the militant group, rather than a deal, will free the captives. They argue that the price to be paid for a deal, including the release of large numbers of Palestinian militants by Israel, would endanger Israel in the future. Such views put them at odds with the vast majority of the families who are pressing the Israeli government for an immediate deal to bring their loved ones home. Those holding the minority view say it’s hard for critics to understand how they can put ideology above the natural response to seek their relatives’ safe return.

