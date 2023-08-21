MARION, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Department of Revenue spokesperson says the initial online search of a state website that led a central Kansas police chief to raid a local weekly newspaper was legal. Spokesperson Zack Denney said Monday that it’s legal to access the agency’s driver’s license database using information obtained independently. The department issues licenses and its site requires a person’s date of birth and driver’s license number to get information. The Marion, Kansas, police chief led a raid Aug. 11 on the Marion County Record’s offices after a local restaurant owner accused the newspaper of illegally accessing information about her. The police chief has said he has evidence of possible identity theft and computer crimes.

