HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Witnesses say a deadly attack on a Zimbabwean opposition supporter was the work of ruling party followers, underlining fears of a violent buildup to this month’s general election. At least 15 people were also injured in the attack on Thursday in a suburb of the capital, Harare. Police say they have arrested 10 people. The killing of Tinashe Chitsunge came in the same week that main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said that many of his party’s supporters were facing violence and intimidation at the hands of ruling party activists. Chamisa will challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a vote on Aug. 23. Zimbabwe has a history of violent and disputed elections.

