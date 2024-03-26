POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Local News 8 is following the money for the costs involved in the proposed forensics lab in Bannock County.

According to the latest plan, counties outside Bannock would pay a minimum of $6,500 per autopsy when using the lab. Autopsies sent to the lab in Boise cost an average of $2,300.

The proposed lab has had some setbacks since it was first announced in November 2022, including issues over the lab’s location.

Bannock County Chairman Ernie Moser opted to table a vote on a fee contract last week. He tells Local News 8 there is a lot of differing information to sort through.

“We have to figure out right now what is the actual dollar amount and, where does Bannock County go? I can just tell you that I’m not going to have Bannock County subsidize anybody. It’s just not going to happen.”

Moser said the commissioners are looking at some options that could save money and they should know next week where the proposed project stands.