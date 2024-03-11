LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome to the 96th Oscars. The Associated Press is bringing you the most memorable moments and notable quotes from Sunday’s Academy Awards. Follow the 2024 Oscars live, see this year’s best red carpet looks, find the full list of winners and watch on the AP’s YouTube channel.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.