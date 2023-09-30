POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- The lasting legacy of the Triangle, one of Pocatello’s six core neighborhoods, was celebrated in block party fashion.

The Triangle got its name because of the shape of the boundaries of the neighborhood. The area was known for its diversity and sense of community. Alfreda Vann grew up in the area. She says being exposed to a lot of different cultures and ideas set her up for success in her life.

“It’s helped me as I’ve grown older. It helped me as a young adult going to school and then working. It really was a godsend for me to be able to grow up in this kind of community,” Vann said.

Vann says that while the area has changed a lot over the years, what hasn’t changed is her memories haven’t.

“I truly miss growing up here as a youngster and just being able to run over to Bonneville School Elementary School, which was located where the post office is now on sixth and between Clark and Lander, that’s where the old Bonneville School used to be, and it used to be like a castle, which was kind of scary, I found a lot of joy in going to the library that was over, in the northwest corner of the school lot. That’s where I spent a whole lot of time, was that that library loved it,” Vann said.

Vann says another integral part of what made the area so diverse was the amount of religious diversity in the area.

“When I was growing up as a youngster, we had four black churches in this area and this very small area. If you were Baptist, you went down to the Methodist church or you go to the Church of God in Christ, you visited all the churches as a youngster because that’s where all the kids were. You went from one church to another, you went to worship from one church to another. And there was not that huge difference,” she adds that everyone was welcoming in the different fellowships and let everyone join in.

The Triangle is also home to the second oldest church in the city of Pocatello and the oldest in the neighborhood.

The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church played a big part in the role of many of the neighborhood lives and in the neighborhood itself.

“The church was a center of their life, the very center of all activities was through that the church. And they kept their traditions,” said Father Constantine Zozos.

Father Zozos added that many of the parishioners of the church would walk to and from church. And while those who helped bring the church to the area, may no longer be with us their descendants still participate.

“Their children are, their grandchildren are. And the parish of the assumption, which is on Fifth Avenue, is growing,” Father Zozos said.

Vann and Zozos say the religious diversity in the neighborhood is something that hasn’t changed, and they hope to continue to celebrate it in the years to come.