WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has reached the end of a long, painful battle with Republicans to secure urgently needed replenishment of aid for Ukraine. The president on Wednesday will sign into law a $95 billion war aid measure that also includes assistance for Israel, Taiwan and other allies. But significant damage has been done to the administration’s effort to help Ukraine repel Russia’s brutal invasion during the months-long funding impasse. Even with the new weapons and ammunition, it is unlikely Ukraine will immediately recover after months of setbacks.

By AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

