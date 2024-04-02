ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The northern Illinois man charged with killing four people and injuring seven others by stabbing, beating and driving over them is expected back in court. A judge in the city of Rockford on Tuesday is expected to consider prosecutors’ request that Christian Soto remains jailed pending trial. The 22-year-old appeared briefly in court on Thursday, a day after the attacks in Rockford and his arrest. His defense asked for more time to prepare. The Winnebago County Public Defender’s office is listed as Soto’s representative in court documents. The office has not returned messages from The Associated Press seeking comment on Soto’s behalf.

