SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, bludgeoning her husband with a hammer and seeking to kidnap her goes to trial Thursday. David DePape has pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi occurred in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022. It sent shockwaves through the political world just days before last year’s midterm elections. It also highlighted how misinformation and conspiracy theories that spread online can fuel political violence.

