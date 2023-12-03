AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The city of Ammon has brightly welcomed in the holiday season. Thanks to the city’s annual tradition of their lightapalooza. The lightapalooza as always kicked off with a parade of lights.

This year the parade followed a different route. The route started at Sunnyside and Eagle Dr, and went to 17th and Midway. The city feels that the change was highly effective.

“We changed the ad up a little bit, but I think that it was great because we avoided some of the major intersections. But still, it was plenty of space for people to come out and see the entire parade. So it was great,” said Ammon’s Mayor Sean Coletti.

People enjoyed the event and shared their enjoyment with Local News 8.

“I loved it. I like seeing the Grinch. There were a few Grinches this year.” Allie said.

“Yeah, it was really cool,” Rebecca said.

“There were so many lights, but it was super exciting for my kids to see Santa at the end. I think that was our favorite part,” Brittney Merrill said.

Many were waiting to have a chance to sit with Father Christmas, Kris Kringle himself.

“I’m going to go get in line with my husband to see Santa Claus. He’s got our little one over there,” Rebecca said.

“And I’m probably going to try to convince her to buy me donuts,” Allie said.

“Yeah everyone wants to see Santa!” Brittney Merrill said.

Santa even stopped by for a quick interview.

“I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled. I hope you all have a merry Christmas. And have fun tonight. Do you see? Do you see the beautiful people here now? And Idaho Falls area. They’re amazing. Merry Christmas. I love you all,” said Santa.

He added he was grateful to make a trip even though it’s a busy time for him.

“I love to be invited to things like this. And I’ll come when I can. Sometimes I get a little busy. It’s that time of year here. Yes, but you have to make time for the beautiful things in life,” Santa said.

The next big celebration by the city will be just after the New Year as they ring in 2024 with their yearly bonfire.