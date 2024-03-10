AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Netherlands’s National Holocaust Museum is opening in a ceremony presided over by the Dutch king. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is also attending. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests are planned because of Israel’s deadly offensive against Palestinians in Gaza. Herzog was among Israeli leaders cited in an order by the top U.N. court for Israel to do all it can to prevent death, destruction and acts of genocide in Gaza. The museum in Amsterdam tells the stories of some of the 102,000 Jews who were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in Nazi camps. Three-quarters of Dutch Jews were among the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.

