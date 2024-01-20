KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Heads of states of the Non-Aligned Movement Saturday called Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip “illegal” and strongly condemned indiscriminate attacks against Palestinian civilians, civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of the Palestinian population. The grouping called for an indefinite cease-fire to allow desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza. The Non-Aligned Movement, which was formed at the height of the Cold War, brings together 120 countries not formally allied with any major bloc. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the summit that the refusal to accept a two-state solution was “unacceptable” and denied Palestinians the right to statehood.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.