RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — The number of Israeli soldiers wounded in the war with Hamas is growing. They are yet another sizable and deeply traumatized segment of Israeli society whose struggles are emerging as a hidden cost of the war that will be felt acutely for years to come. Given the large numbers of wounded, advocates worry the country is not prepared to address their needs. Israel’s Defense Ministry says roughly 3,000 members of the country’s security forces have been wounded since Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Historically the plight of the wounded, has taken a backseat to the stories of soldiers killed in battle. After the fanfare surrounding tales of their service recedes, the wounded are left with a new reality that can be disorienting, challenging and lonely.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.