ATLANTA (AP) — The only person who spent time behind bars as a result of the broad indictment related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia remained jailed Wednesday after he was granted bond a day earlier. A lawyer for Harrison William Prescott Floyd has negotiated a $100,000 bond with the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. Floyd was charged along with Trump and 17 others in an indictment that accuses them all of illegally conspiring to subvert the will of Georgia voters. Lawyers for Trump and the other defendants had all negotiated bonds before their clients surrendered at the Fulton County Jail by the deadline last Friday. But Floyd had turned himself in Thursday without first having a bond.

