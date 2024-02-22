NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s beleaguered opposition parties, which are beset with ideological differences and personality clashes, joined hands last year to unseat popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defeat his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral juggernaut. That alliance appears to be cracking just ahead of general elections in which Modi is eyeing a third consecutive term in power. Riven by internal rivalries, political defections and lack of agreements on seat-sharing, the opposition is disintegrating at a time when Modi’s popularity has surged after he opened a Hindu temple in northern Ayodhya city, fulfilling his party’s long-held Hindu nationalist pledge. National elections in India are expected over a period of staggered voting in April and May.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press

