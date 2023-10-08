MENAN, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s officially spooky season and many haunted attractions are now open, giving people a seasonal scare. The Haunted River in Menan is one that goes above and beyond your typical jump scare.

The stoker family has owned and operated the attraction since 2019.

They say part of what elevates the haunted river to the next level is the production and actors behind it.

“They’re not afraid to come out of their box in front of people from random strangers,” said James Stoker. “And so I think that’s it’s really fun for me. As I start hearing the screams, you just start hearing the heart wake up and come alive. And it’s really fun to be a part of it.”

Two haunted river actors, Jordan and Skyler let us go behind the scenes as they prepared to scare.

“My philosophy is, when in doubt, add more blood,” said makeup artist Jordan Marshall.

Applying the makeup design and bringing these characters to life can take anywhere from 10 minutes to an entire hour. The Haunted River owners have created an entire online story to give the actors and visitors more to work with.

“We really like design and do what we do based off the characters,” said Marshall. “And we get an entire setup for everyone to do their own makeup.”

John Elkins handles and builds the river’s intense performance pieces; including haunted tunnels and even a pilgrim style witch burning.

But the staple of the attraction is the Haunted River’s fiery pipe organ.

The passion project took him years to put together.

“I would tell people about my idea and everybody’s so confused by it. They really didn’t capture the vision of it,” said Elkins.

“When I see the smiles, the laughter is even some of the scares and just how impressed people are with my work. it’s just really satisfying. And then that’s where it got me. That’s what got me hooked on building things.”

The haunted attraction is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. from now until Halloween.