LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is calling for the party to unite behind the goal of defeating President Joe Biden. That’s as the party faces a cash shortage compared to national Democrats and growing criticism from a faction of far-right conservatives. McDaniel spoke at the RNC’s winter meeting in Las Vegas behind closed doors on Friday. She says “we Republicans will stick together.” But there’s dissent inside the party about whether it’s doing enough to back former President Donald Trump even as he still faces a major rival for the presidential nomination, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

