By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Adele is officially winning at life after achieving her long-time dream of meeting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The epic moment was orchestrated by Grammy host Trevor Noah, who kicked off Sunday’s show by approaching Adele’s table during his opening monologue and revealing some lesser-known facts about the British singer.

“This is one of the strangest things I found out: The person that Adele has always wanted to meet, but never has, is Dwayne Johnson,” he told the star-studded audience at the 65th annual ceremony. “I found out he’s a huge fan of yours, too.”

Noah teased that while he didn’t have anybody called “Dwayne Johnson” there, he did have someone called “The Rock,” before finally making a long overdue introduction.

Unbeknown to the “Hello” hitmaker, Johnson had walked behind up behind her seat. The stunned singer stood up and got a bear hug from the Hollywood action man.

“Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele! For the first time ever!” Noah said. “All right, you two get acquainted, we gotta keep the show moving!”

In December 2021, Adele revealed she would “actually cry” if she ever met Johnson, whom she described as “amazing.” Despite living in Beverly Hills for several years, the 34-year-old singer had yet to cross paths with the former wrestling star.

“I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger,” she said during an appearance on YouTube channel NikkieTutorials. “He sent me flowers the other day because he and his wife couldn’t make my show. Literally, I nearly fell off my chair!”

Adele and Johnson’s new friendship was cemented on Sunday night when he took to the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to present her with the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Easy On Me.”

“Get up here, best friend Adele,” the “Black Adam” star said.

The 16-time Grammy winner got all emotional as she dedicated the win to her son Angelo — before recalling that her partner, Rich Paul, told her before the show, “Don’t cry, if you win anything, don’t cry.”

“And here I am, crying,” she said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.