(CNN) — After 60 years, The Rolling Stones are still going strong and gearing up for another concert tour.

The legendary rock band – featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – will embark on the “Hackney Diamonds” tour in support of their recent album of the same name, a press release shared with CNN on Tuesday announced.

The North American tour will include stops in both the US and Canada, with their first concert slated for April 28, 2024 in Houston and a final show scheduled for July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

The tour is being sponsored by the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

“Hackney Diamonds” is the Stones’ 26th American studio album, released in October. It’s their first since 2016’s “Blue & Lonesome.”

The band, famous for hits such as “Satisfaction” and “Start Me Up,” first toured in the United States almost 60 years ago, in June 1964.

The Stones will perform at venues in Seattle, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Vancouver and Los Angeles as part of the “Hackney Diamonds” tour.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase on Wednesday, November 29 at 12 p.m. local time.

