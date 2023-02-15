FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- Valentine’s Day took a mean turn for a group of snowmobilers in Fremont County. The group lost contact with a member of their group in the afternoon, and when they regrouped at their hotel hoping he might have beat them there, they saw that their friend was still missing so they called for help.

“They lost contact with him about 130 in the afternoon, searched for a few hours by themselves, and were unable to find him. Then they called us a couple of hours after to assist in searching for him,” Sergeant Cody Gudmunson with Fremont County Sheriff’s office said.

A night of searching has now turned into a day-long effort with resources in the sky, and on the ground as snowmobile teams go out in threes looking for their missing man.

Crews are hoping for the best, but they do face challenges along the way.

“We got some really rough terrain. We got some steep mountains. Avalanche conditions right now are pretty considerable. So we ought to take that into effect. Last night during the search, we had really high winds. Zero visibility. Nobody could see, two feet in front of them is what I was told. So really bad, really bad conditions last night for the search,” Gudmunson said.

69-year-old Scott Lavery of Shingle Springs, Cali. was last seen wearing a gray coat with black pants. He was also last seen riding a black and orange sled. He is 5 ft 6 with grey hair and green eyes and was wearing a black and grey coat with black snow pants. Gudmunson says tips and volunteers are welcome.

“If anybody sees that, looks out of the street in distress, stop and see if I need some help and let us know.”

You can reach the Fremont County Dispatch at 208-624-4482 if you saw something that may help the search.