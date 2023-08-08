BANGKOK (AP) — The estranged son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn visited a daycare center for underprivileged children in Bangkok following a surprise return to the country after 27 years of living abroad. Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse’s return was first revealed in a video posted online Sunday showing him in the arrival area of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport being greeted by well-wishers. The foundation Slum Child Care posted photos of him and the children Tuesday saying he took “great interest” in their work. His trip comes at a sensitive time for the Thai royal family, with the eldest daughter of the king being in a coma since December. King Vajiralongkorn has married four times and has seven children, but has not named an official heir.

